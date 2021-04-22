Hospice House seeks volunteers to keep doors open

CALEDONIA TWP. — The only hospice in Shiawassee County that doesn’t charge for services is in danger of closing.
After nearly a decade of serving people who are dying and their families, officials say Hospice House of Shiawassee County, 2005 Copas Road, could shut its doors by Aug. 1 due to a lack of volunteers.
Currently, volunteer Director Jan Sherrard is putting in 60 to 80 hours per week helping the terminally ill and their families navigate through a very tough time.
But at age 72, the registered nurse said she can’t keep going much longer without more help.
“Hospice is my passion. I’ve been doing it for close to 30 years, and I love what I do,” Sherrard said. “I want to keep people comfortable and help them at their most difficult time of life. It’s hard to let it go.
“But it’s getting harder every year. I can’t keep doing this.”
The nonprofit Hospice House has provided services to more than 860 families while operating on a severely limited budget.
When volunteers couldn’t be found to cover the night shift, the organization used donations to pay staffers to work through the night.
However, daytime workers are still volunteers and their numbers have dwindled because of illness and other reasons, leaving Sherrard to handle most day shifts herself.
Some volunteers have left because they weren’t cut out to do hospice work, which can be emotionally draining. Hospice House patients are expected to pass away within a month.
“I know it’s very hard to work with people who are dying — and all the emotions that go with it,” Sherrard said. “We recently had three deaths in an hour. But death is part of life, and it is rewarding to help people. Our goal is to keep them comfortable.
“And we do a lot of work with families — support, education and guidance for what they’re going through.”
The ideal volunteer has some medical experience, and a calm and cool personality that fits with the hospice’s goal of providing a place of rest and peace, she said.
Hospice House is located inside a comfortably decorated four-bedroom house that sits on a country lot featuring deer and other wildlife.
“It’s so peaceful here. And when it’s peaceful, it’s easier to manage people’s symptoms,” said Sherrard, adding she would like to find a person to eventually replace her as director.
The nonprofit is governed by a board of directors composed of the Rev. John Walworth, Kevin Kregger and Travis Watkins.
For those who can’t take care of their dying loved ones themselves, alternatives include nursing homes and assisted living facilities that charge thousands of dollars.
“It’s such an important ministry for the families themselves, who are in the process of pre- and post-grieving,” Walworth said. “To be in a place that’s like a home setting, patients feel comfortable there and there’s an open-door policy for families to come in and be with their loved ones.”
A board member from the inception, he said if Hospice House had a lot more funding, it would be possible to hire an adequate level of staff.
“But we’re operating on a shoestring,” he said. “I’m amazed we’ve made it this far.”
Sherrard said families would often make funeral requests for memorial donations to Hospice House, but people are holding fewer funerals these days.
Keeping Hospice House open won’t be easy, but it’s Walworth’s goal.
“That’s my hope, that’s my prayer — that we can continue to serve the community,” he said. “It would be such a tremendous loss to have the doors close.”
To volunteer or make a donation to Hospice House of Shiawassee County, call (989) 743-9000 or visit hospicehouseshia.org.
