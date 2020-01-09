Volunteer helps track opioid problem in county

OWOSSO — A Shiawassee County AmericaCorp volunteer is conducting a year-long assessment to help officials get a picture of the impacts of the opioid epidemic and how to address it.
Kara Zeiter, a Volunteer in Service to America for Shiawassee County, is working through the Shiawassee Family YMCA. The Shiawassee Family YMCA is involved because it is the meeting place for the Alliance for a Drug-Free Shiawassee, a group Zeiter is working closely with to conduct the assessment.
“Were working with people from all different sectors to conduct the assessment, people in the criminal justice system, hospitals, emergency services, and community mental health to kind of gathering their data,” Zeiter said.
The assessment is part of the Opioid Prevention and Education Network (OPEN-MSU) funded by the Corporation for National Corporation for Public Service, in coordination with Michigan State University.
The goal of the OPEN-MSU is to “ to build the capacity of local efforts to create or expand opioid prevention, intervention, and treatment opportunities in low-income Michigan communities. It is a cost-efficient way to leverage the human capital of organizations to build capacity and respond to the opioid epidemic.”
OPEN-MSU partners with AmeriCorps, which has posted VISTA’s in communities across the state to conduct the assessments.
Zeiter said the data she is collecting includes how many opioid overdose calls EMS responds to and how readily available is Naloxone, the drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose.
“We want to get information from a lot of different sectors so we can get an accurate picture of what is causing the opioid-related issues here and how to address them,” Zeiter said.
The information will be compiled and shared with the Alliance for a Drug-Free Shiawassee. They will take the information and try to address the problem in the county.
Zeiter said the reason she chose to volunteer a year of her time doing the assessment is because of the widespread effect opioids have on people. She lost a cousin to an opioid overdose.
“It doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t matter if your rich or poor or where you live. It’s something that needs to be addressed,” Zeiter said.
The Alliance For a Drug-Free Shiawassee County compiled some statistics that paint a bleak picture of the problem in the county.
In 2016, there were 12,871 opioid prescriptions for every 10,000 people, the study notes.
In that same year, 10,917,012 tablets of hydrocodone were dispensed, enough for every man, woman, and child in Shiawassee County to have 18 tablets per person per month.
In 2017, 21 people died of opioid overdoses in Owosso. In 2018 there were 369 confirmed cases of overdoses treated in Memorial Healthcare Emergency Department.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, from 1999 to 2016, the total number of overdose deaths involving opioids increased more than 17 times in Michigan. Data from the Michigan Automated Perscription Site reported 11.4 million prescriptions for painkillers were written in 2015 — about 115 opioid prescriptions per 100 people.
In 2016, the number of people who died from drug overdoses in the state surpassed the number of deaths from car crashes, at 2,356.
Since taking office Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has taken a more sympathetic approach to the crisis compared to the previous administration. Under her direction, the MDHHS has provided funding for clean needle exchange programs and distributed $17.5 million to local communities for Naloxone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.