Curtain comes down on doctor’s long career

OWOSSO — “Irreplaceable,” is how Bernadette Kuchar, the longtime office manager for Dr. Doug Strong, described her boss as he prepared to retire from his family practice after 41 years.
“I’m going to miss the patients and I’m sure he is also,” Kuchar said Tuesday, the day before Strong was to officially hang up his stethoscope. “He’s a wonderful man.”
Strong said COVID-19 was the “death knell” in deciding to retire now. He was forced to close for 31/2 months last year due to the pandemic.
“That’s a quarter of your income right there,” Strong said during a June 30 interview at The Argus-Press building. “And when we opened back up, people didn’t come in. The death rate from heart attacks and strokes has gone up because people just didn’t go to the hospital.”
Strong described his medical career as part social worker, part minister and part physician. When he came to the Owosso area at age 29, he was a self-described shy kid who had to learn how to communicate with his patients.
“I can’t tell you how many birthdays, holidays, Christmases I missed,” Strong said. “And that was expected of you. I’m not really happy with the way medicine has gone lately. People have really been asking me for the last five years or so, ‘Please, don’t retire.’ They don’t get the personal touch. I’d have some little old ladies that’d come see me on some made-up premise, just to have somebody to talk to. You don’t get that anymore.”
Strong was born and raised in Flint. His father was an Owosso native and he had several other relatives from the area. He attended Ainsworth High School for two years until Carman High School was built “right behind his house.” Strong was in the first graduating class at Carman High School in 1968 (the two schools consolidated into Carman-Ainsworth High School in 1986, which remains today).
Strong attended Central Michigan University for his undergraduate degree from 1968 to 1972. He moved on to Wayne State University’s medical school from 1973 to 1977 and then completed his residency in Dearborn at Oakwood Hospital.
Strong said a few other doctors from the Shiawassee area were also at Wayne State at the same time — including Dr. Tom Teal, who would later become Chesaning’s longtime tennis coach.
In time, a business partner of his uncle’s came calling and asked if Strong would be interested in coming to Owosso. Since he was familiar with the area, he made the move and opened his practice in 1980.
Six months after opening he hired Kuchar, a Detroit native. She eventually became his office manager. Strong credited Kuchar as the main reason he was able to stick around so long.
“She more or less runs the entire office … she thinks she’s the doctor sometimes and tells me what I’m supposed to do, but I take it in stride,” he joked. “I needed to retire so she can retire.”
Kuchar, indeed, is planning to follow her boss into retirement.
“I think I’m about done with working,” she said. “(The patients) just love him to death. It’s just going to be hard.”
Besides operating his practice at 320 N. Washington St., Strong has had several prominent roles in Shiawassee County medicine. He worked in hospice care, was the Shiawassee County Jail physician from 1989 to 2006, performed various surgeries, and — by his estimate — delivered 600 babies. He was also involved in the Shiawassee County Medical Society, of which he was president from 1983 to 1984.
He said his work with hospice was among his most rewarding experiences.
“I never got paid a penny,” an emotional Strong said about his time working in hospice. “Did it to help.”
He decided to enter the medical field, in part, after his grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was about 13 and came to live the final years of her life at his parents’ house.
“They had no real services of that sort, any support, anyone to talk to,” he said. “Visiting nurses didn’t exist. So she died in the bedroom next to mine and I felt badly about that — No. 1, that she was afraid to go to the doctor and No. 2 that she had to die in someone’s home without any degree of comfort.”
Strong said delivering babies was also an enjoyable experience.
His list of deliveries includes Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, who currently represents the county in the Michigan House of Representatives.
“When (the mother delivers) it’s such a relief,” he said. “You put the baby on her belly and the baby’s crying, the mom’s crying, the nurse is crying — I’m crying. It was tears of joy all the way around. It’s a wonderful experience. To do that hundreds of times was an honor.”
Frederick posted a picture of the two on Facebook in October outside Strong’s office. Frederick said he will miss Strong being his doctor, but looked forward to his continued involvement in the community during retirement.
“It wasn’t until I became older that I realized how rare and special it was to have had the same doctor for my entire life. That just doesn’t happen anymore,” Frederick said. “Dr. Strong and his entire team represent that family medicine experience which puts people at ease and provides the very best individual care.”
In the late 1980s, Strong was asked by a colleague to help at the jail. When his colleague left, Strong took over the full load.
He described his time as the jail physician as a “love-hate” relationship.
“I learned a lot, I got to know a lot about people,” he said. “Had a different attitude toward people who were in jail — most of them, if you keep them off the drugs and alcohol, they’re valuable human beings.
“The hate (part of the) relationship was so many of them are trying to scam you, trying to get stuff like drugs and stuff that you’re not going to give them.”
Over his career, there have been both tragic and joyous memories. Strong recalled one particularly tough instance when a months-old patient of his was brought into the emergency room. Doctors were already performing CPR when he got the call from the hospital.
“I went in to talk to the family and the child had already been declared dead,” he said. “Dr. Ronald Bishop was the doctor at the time and he wasn’t at his usual desk and I asked them where he was. I went back there and he apologized for not being able to save the kid. Tears just rolling.”
However, there were also plenty of times where Strong recalled making a positive impact. Once, he had an alcoholic patient — for whom Strong had delivered two of her children.
“I talked to her at length about how she’s got to save her life so she can see her grandkids grow up,” Strong said. “And she took it to heart. She’s normal now — and her kids are grown up now and she’s got grandkids. Defied everybody’s expectation. It’s so hard for people to quit substance abuse.”
Strong has a passion for the arts, and has heavily been involved in the Owosso Community Players. He is married to Mary Jo Damm-Strong, an office manager at Wolverine Sign Works in Owosso; the two met during their time in the theater. He has two adult children through a previous marriage — Janssen (born 1981) and Alissa (born 1979), both of whom attended Owosso.
Strong estimates he’s been in hundreds of productions for OCP over the years and hopes to be more involved with it during retirement.
“He is gifted in so many ways,” Damm-Strong said. “He has always very generously shared his time and talents with family, friends and our community, but I can’t wait to see how he decides to utilize his many talents without the weight of his practice on his shoulders, too. I expect great things.”
