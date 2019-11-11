OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare has received the top grade in a recent national survey of hospitals regarding patient safety.
Out of the 78 Michigan hospitals graded by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit, Memorial was among the 32 that earned an A grade for safety measures and outcomes for the fall of 2019.
“Our biggest focus is patient safety and improving the quality of care for all patients,” Memorial Director of Quality and Safety Megan Smith said. “What an A grade demonstrates is that we are doing just that, preventing injuries and accidents from happening.”
Memorial received perfect numerical scores for sparing patients from preventable harm and medical errors in several areas. For example, the hospital recorded zero instances of infections in the urinary tract or objects left in patients’ bodies.
Other top scores were earned for doctors ordering medications through a computer, handwashing, safe administration of medication and the staff working together to prevent errors.
Memorial patients experienced zero air or gas bubbles in blood, and the hospital successfully tracks and reduces risks to patients.
Perfect scores were also earned for having effective leadership to avoid errors, and having enough qualified nurses and specially trained doctors for ICU patients.
“We have done a lot of work around patient safety as a whole. We are very proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish with infections,” Smith said. “We don’t want to just be average. We want to provide the best patient care, every day.”
Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are assigned to more than 2,600 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice annually. The Safety Grade has been cited on MSNBC, and in The New York Times and AARP The Magazine.
Grades are derived from national performance measures set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and other supplemental data sources, the Leapfrog website states.
Taken together, the performance measures produce a single letter grade representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. The Safety Grade includes 28 measures, all currently in use by national measurement and reporting programs.
Leapfrog works under the guidance of an expert panel of safety professionals from across the country to select appropriate measures and develop a scoring methodology.
As many as 440,000 people die every year from preventable errors in hospitals, according to the Leapfrog website.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a public service provided by The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization whose stated aim is driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system.
Other hospitals in the area earned the following Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades: McLaren Flint received a B; Hurley Medical Center received a D; Sparrow Hospital & Health System received an A and Covenant Medical Center received an A.
Memorial’s recent Leapfrog grades are a B for spring 2019, C for fall 2018, A for spring 2018, B for fall 2017, C for spring 2017, C for fall 2016 and C for spring 2016.
“We are headed in the right direction and continuing to show improvement,” Smith said. “We are committed to patient safety every day.”
The hospital is acknowledging the contributions of all of its staff to patient safety.
“We’re celebrating every employee here for this achievement,” she said.
