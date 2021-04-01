CORUNNA — Shiawassee County is once again experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, with county health officials reporting more than 200 new cases since March 24.
In its weekly report Wednesday, the Shiawassee County Health Department said the number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 4,100 — up 205 from the previous week and more than three times the 62 new cases reported March 17.
Active cases increased to 489, up 155 from the previous week, officials said. The county had 245 known active cases of the virus March 17.
Despite the recent spike in cases, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported locally over the past week. Overall, 82 county residents have died from the virus. The county says all but one victim has been older than 60; 36 men have died and 46 women.
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported two COVID patients in its ICU.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state has 672,259 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, along with 16,092 deaths.
MDHHS said that as of Wednesday, nearly 5 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines had been shipped to Michigan. Overall 33.8 percent of state residents have received at least one shot.
Shiawassee County has received 18,800 doses. The state has administered 4.3 million shots. MDHHS counts 27,195 county residents having received a shot, many of whom were vaccinated in other counties.
The state said 18,641 county residents have received at least one shot — 33.4 percent. However, only 16.9 percent of county residents are reported as fully vaccinated.
Vaccination options
— HomeJoy, a Corunna home-care firm, is taking registrations for homebound individuals interested in the vaccine at (989) 666-3887.
— Village Care Pharmacy, M-52 and M-21 in Owosso, is taking registrations at (989) 720-4545.
— The SCHD has opened an online “interest form” available through its website (hipaa.jotform.com/203646139090050) through which people who qualify can sign up to be contacted when an appointment is available.
Anyone 18 and older may use the form.
— People also may call (989) 743-2460. Memorial Healthcare is using the Health Department’s waiting list to determine who receives shots. Second-dose clinics are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
The facility is currently contacting people on the SCHD waiting list for a first-dose clinic scheduled for Friday.
— To get onto Central Pharmacy-Owosso’s list, call or text your name, date of birth and phone number to (989) 725-1344. Central Pharmacy-Laingsburg can be reached by calling (989) 651-1777. The Central Pharmacy-Perry number is (517) 625-8640, press “0” to reach a technician.
— The Meijer online form is available at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001.
— VGs is offering some appointments. Visit shopvgs.com/covid19vaccine for more information.
— The Rite Aid vaccine scheduler allows people to find appointments throughout Michigan at https://tinyurl.com/6ytk9mtp.
— The Walgreens website is walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_scheduler_brandstory_main_March2021.
— Clinton County residents can add their name to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department list at mmdhd.org/covid-vaccine-information/. The website also includes links for a number of other potential vaccination sites.
— The Saginaw County Health Department vaccination site is saginawpublichealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/.
Have another local option? Let us know. Email news@argus-press.com.
