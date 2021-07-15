OWOSSO — For the first time since 2020, Memorial Healthcare Monday reported no COVID-19 patients.
Monday’s update by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also showed the facility is at just 38 percent of its overall capacity.
This past winter, Memorial had reported as many as 20 COVID-19 patients as cases rose.
Tuesday, MDHHS reported Michigan has seen 896,717 cases of the viral disease and 19,852 deaths.
For the Saturday through Tuesday period — MDHHS now is reporting only twice a week — there were 650 new cases and 31 deaths.
Shiawassee County, MDHHS said, haseen 5,748 cases and 107 deaths. MDHHS reported two new confirmed cases in the county from July 8-13.
The Shiawassee County Health Department now is reporting cases only biweekly and did not release an update this week.
The SCHD is offering walk-in vaccination clinics with all three approved versions from 2 to 5 p.m. today, and from 1 to 4 p.m. both July 20 and 24.
According to the Centers for Disease Control Data Tracker, 62.4 percent of Michigan residents older than 16 have received at least one dose of vaccine.
“We are working hard to get more people vaccinated,” SCHD Health Director Larry Johnson said via email. “Our efforts have pivoted from mass vaccination clinics to smaller more targeted events and expansion of our walk-in clinics.
“During the month of July, individuals interested in vaccines can either call to schedule an appointment or walk-in during designated clinic hours. In August, SCHD will be offering vaccinations at the Shiawassee County Fair,” he added.
“The health department has also begun a health education campaign encouraging residents to get vaccinated. This campaign includes billboards at various locations around the county and videos of residents sharing why they got vaccinated. We also have a social media campaign and are planning some local radio spots,” Johnson explained.
The CDC says Shiawassee County offers a “moderate” risk of virus transmission because of its vaccination rate.
The CDC says 27,999 county residents — 41.1 percent — are fully vaccinated and 42.9 percent have received one dose.
Among those 65 and older, the rates are 73.6 and 76.8 percent. For those 18 and older, the rates are 49.8 and 52.7 percent.
“We are pleased with the progress that has been made but this virus is constantly changing and mutating,” Johnson said. “County residents should remain vigilant and continue using public health strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 such as washing their hands frequently, staying home when they feel ill, getting tested if they develop symptoms and getting vaccinated.”
