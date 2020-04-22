CORUNNA — Shiawassee County health officials and The Meadows said Tuesday evening that additional people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, though none have died at the facility in Caledonia Township.
The Meadows has become the second Shiawassee County senior or nursing facility with multiple cases, following Durand Senior Care and Rehab, which had 70 as of Monday.
The health department also noted cases in the county are continuing to climb, up nine from Monday to 121. No new deaths were reported.
According to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, officials tested all residents and staff at The Meadows and confirmed five new cases of COVID-19, including three residents and two staff members. Previously, a single resident had tested positive.
“The Meadows is working closely with the Shiawassee County Health Department to ensure residents and staff are safe by following Centers for Disease Control guidelines,” facility officials said.
In addition to sending positive staff home, the facility is screening all other staff members as they show up for work, requiring PPE at all times for staff, monitoring temperatures every four hours and has created a negative pressure unit where infected residents will be cared for.
As of Monday, Durand Senior Care had 31 staff members and 39 residents infected by the respiratory virus. Two of the county’s four confirmed deaths are tied to the facility.
Elsewhere, the county facility, Pleasant View, issued a Tuesday statement saying none of its staff or residents have shown signs of the infection. The facility also has begun increased monitoring and PPE use.
“We are still under full quarantine and have shut down all communal spaces to keep our residents healthy,” the press release states.
Women account for 78 cases in Shiawassee County while cases among men total 42, according to health department numbers. Ages of those infected range from 15 to 99 years old. Thirty-two people are considered recovered.
Residents between 50 and 69 account for 45 of the county’s confirmed cases.
Officials say 12 people are hospitalized for treatment.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid, Oakley, Gaines and several whose location is unknown.
Statewide, confirmed cases climbed to 32,967 with 2,700 deaths.
