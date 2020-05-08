CORUNNA — The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases increased by three Thursday, but no additional deaths were reported by the Shiawassee County Health Department.
With Thursday’s three additional confirmed cases, Shiawassee County now has 199 cases of COVID-19. Of the confirmed cases, 70 people have recovered — less than half.
Health department officials say that 140 women and 59 men have tested positive for the virus, but that more men than women have died as a result.
The range of age for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 6 to 99 years old.
Statewide, there are 45,646 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and there have been 4,343 deaths.
In Shiawassee County, 2,745 people have been tested for the virus, with 2,379 results coming back negative.
Most of the cases in Shiawassee County are concentrated in long-term care facilities.
