CHESANING — Hailey Rolfe doesn’t want to be normal.
“I want to do something,” the 15-year-old said. “I want to impact people and sports is my thing, it always has been.”
Driven by a competitive spirit formed from childhood, Rolfe is spending upwards of 30 hours in the gym each week, pushing her limits in the relentless pursuit of improvement.
The blood, sweat and tears forged through countless late nights and early mornings has inevitably paid off for the soon-to-be Chesaning High School junior. On Tuesday, she’ll compete in the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, tackling a number of diverse workouts alongside some of the greatest 14- and 15-year-old athletes in the world.
It’s a stage that seemed almost unimaginable for Rolfe a year ago. After all, she’s only been doing CrossFit competitively since September 2020.
“I feel great,” Rolfe said Thursday, her focus on the upcoming competition. “I’m the fittest I’ve ever been. I know I’m the best I can be. I’ve done everything that I can do in my power to get me to this point and yeah, I’m going to get beat, and, yeah, I’m going to beat people. It’s the name of the game.”
A family affair
Rolfe’s introduction to CrossFit — functional fitness workouts at high intensity — came at an early age. Her mother, Stacy Rolfe, and father, Charlie Rolfe, began completing the daily workouts when she was only six years old. Stacy Rolfe became a certified CrossFit instructor a short time later and set up a makeshift gym in the family’s garage in 2013.
“Hailey would get up in the morning and (she) would set and watch (us) on the weights,” Stacy Rolfe said. “She’s always kind of been around it.”
Motivated by a dedicated following, the Rolfes launched a larger gym — CrossFit Steel Courage — a short time later. The gym occupied a former warehouse space for a few years before moving to the former Chesaning fire station at 301 E. Broad St. in 2015.
Hailey Rolfe frequently visited the gym growing up, partaking in occasional workouts, but for many years her focus remained on school sports — volleyball, basketball and, particularly, softball.
It wasn’t until the coronavirus pandemic slowed life down in March 2020 that Rolfe began to consider CrossFit competitively.
“(It really came down to) having more time,” Rolfe said. “With quarantine we had so much time and (CrossFit) was just something to keep me moving forward and progressing, not just staying still.”
With each workout, Rolfe developed a greater passion for the sport. The daily workouts, ever-changing with unexpected challenges, piqued her interest, ultimately leading her to sign up for her first sanctioned competition in September 2020.
At the time, it was just for fun. A subsequent trip to Texas to compete in The Fittest Experience in January 2021, however, changed things.
Partnering with family friend and fellow CrossFit athlete Emily Tanner, Rolfe set out to reach the CrossFit Games.
Overcoming obstacles
The CrossFit competition season is marked by three major events: the Open, the Online Qualifier and the CrossFit Games.
The Open allows athletes the chance to showcase their skills in a competitive setting, with participants completing specified workouts in a timed setting. Some workouts are “for time,” with competitors working to complete the exercises as quickly as possible, while other workouts focus on the number of reps one can complete in a given period.
The top 120 from each age group — in Rolfe’s case, girls aged 14-15 — advance from the Open to the Online Qualifier. From there, athletes tackle a different group of workouts, with only 20, or the top 1 percent, advancing to the CrossFit Games.
Rolfe opted to forgo her sophomore basketball season in pursuit of the Games, training for two hours a day, five days a week prior to the Open. Weightlifting, gymnastics and endurance exercises — running and biking among them — became part of the high school student’s routine.
The hard work earned Rolfe an 11th place finish in the Open. Training quickly shifted toward the Online Qualifier, a series of six workouts spanning three days.
Rolfe ramped up her training to nearly three hours a day. She was in a rhythm, feeling confident.
Then, suddenly, things came to an abrupt hault: Rolfe was exposed to COVID-19 at school in early April.
Unable to use the family’s CrossFit gym while she waited out her mandated two-week quarantine, Rolfe continued exercising at home, albeit in a limited fashion, using the little equipment she had available in the family’s garage.
The situation became more difficult when Rolfe tested positive for COVID-19 a day before her scheduled return to school, which meant another two-week quarantine, at a minimum.
“It was like my dream was being taken away,” Rolfe said.
Grappling with side effects of the virus, Rolfe continued to exercise in a limited fashion. Quitting, she said, just wasn’t an option.
“Instead of pushing high intensity, we switched to skills, working on being more efficient in a very small amount because the lung capacity, it wasn’t there,” Stacy Rolfe said.
Hailey Rolfe adjusted her workout schedule to allow for extra rest. When exercising, she made the best with what she had available. Exercises included handstand walking in the driveway, jump-roping, running and completing muscle-ups inside the family’s barn.
“I never even thought about (quitting),” Rolfe said. “Other than a rest day, I don’t think I ever took a day off that I wasn’t supposed to because I didn’t feel good.”
The lingering effects of COVID-19 finally wore off about two days before the Online Qualifier, Rolfe said. Her mindset entering the competition was, simply: How bad do you want it?
“I probably competed at the qualifiers at 85 percent of my athletic ability and lung capacity because of COVID,” Rolfe said.
“(There was) a lot of praying,” she continued. “God was huge. That’s all I could do is put everything in someone else’s hands because I was just doing the best I could, just giving 100 percent effort.”
Rolfe’s gutsy performance was enough to propel her into the CrossFit Games. The moment was one of celebration for the 15-year-old, though she quickly moved past the excitement and said: “It’s time to train harder.”
The home stretch
In preparation for the Games, Rolfe’s training has ramped up to as much as five hours a day, five days a week. Kayaking, swimming, running, weightlifting and gymnastics have been among the areas of focus.
The Games is a three-day competition with multiple workouts scheduled each day, though competitors won’t know the precise format until they arrive.
“We’re building the functional fitness in the gym every day and they’re trying to give you something else and seeing how your fitness goes with that,” Rolfe said. “You’ve got a big bucket and you’ve got to pick and choose what you think you need to focus on … It’s all over the place.”
Rolfe recently completed a “mock games week” with Tanner in Houston, Texas. The experience has the 15-year-old feeling confident as she travels to Madison.
“I’m really excited,” Rolfe said. “It’s been a fun journey (so far).”
The experience has also drawn Rolfe and her mother closer together, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
“We’ve had these amazing conversations and moments,” Stacy Rolfe said. “I think our relationship has just blossomed and gone to different levels because we’re suffering together. It’s been a really neat experience to be able to coach Hailey and kind of bring her along in a sport that I love, watching her excel at it and just become an elite athlete that is really talented in the CrossFit space.”
Hailey Rolfe said she’s incredibly grateful to have not only her family’s support, but also the support of the community. She believes CrossFit has allowed her to grow as a person.
“Challenges get thrown at you all the time in life and you have to adapt and you have to go through adversity. I feel like that’s what I’m learning every day as I’m doing all of this,” Rolfe said.
For more information about the CrossFit games, visit games.crossfit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.