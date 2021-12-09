Memorial COVID patient census jumps more than 30%

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare’s COVID-19 patient count jumped more than 30% over the past seven days and the hospital is nearing capacity, according to figures from the state of Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service’s COVID-19 website shows Memorial had 36 patients Monday, including four in the ICU. The facility was at 81% of its capacity.
A week ago, Memorial had 30 COVID-19 patients.
The Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday said the rise in new cases slowed over the past week, but the county set another new record for “active” cases.
The SCHD reported 379 new cases and 1,834 active cases. In addition, three people died — the fifth straight week more than one local person died from the viral disease.
The 1,834 active cases — those within 30 days of the onset of symptoms — is a record since the start of the pandemic. Last week’s total of 1,712 was the previous high.
New cases a week ago set a pandemic record with 530 confirmed infections.
MDHHS Wednesday reported a two-day statewide total of 15,385 cases and 351 deaths. Since March 2020, the state has seen 1.37 million cases and 24,845 deaths.
The CDC Data Tracker said the county’s case rate is 867 per 100,000 and the testing positivity rate is 23.57%.
Hospitals across mid-Michigan are seeing surges of COVID-19 patients as the delta variant continues to quickly spread.
In Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, there are 1,915 hospital beds available; 1,416 are occupied, including 194 of 219 ICU beds.
MDHHS said there are 462 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the region, including 44 on ventilators.
Ascension Genesys in Grand Blanc reported 26 COVID patients and was at 68% capacity Monday. Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw had 121 COVID patients and was at 98% capacity.
McLarent-Flint had 85 patients and reported no space available. McLaren-Greater Lansing had 47 COVID patients and was at 98% capacity.
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing said it had 169 COVID patients and was at 99% capacity.
The CDC Data Tracker said 200 million people in the U.S. now are fully vaccinated, and 48.9 million have received a booster dose.
In all 60.4% of people are fully vaccinated, including 70% of those older than 12.
In Shiawassee County, just 48.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, including 55.5% of those older than 12.
