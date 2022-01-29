Focus on health

OWOSSO — The first ever Owosso Wellness Expo is coming to town Feb. 5, and organizers are hoping to make it an annual event.
Open to all for free, the expo is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fitness Coliseum, 210 S. Water St.
Organizers say the event will give residents an opportunity to connect with health resources in the community they might not know about. Also, as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, health is an issue on the minds of many.
“This is really an important time to focus on aspects of health and wellness,” said Brianna Carroll, owner of Fitness Coliseum. “And we wanted to highlight resources in the area. People get stuck in the ‘Where do I start?’ stage. This can kickstart things, seeing the resources that really help.”
Carroll is organizing the expo with Shiawassee Spinal Center, whose Drs. Amanda and Ken Cushman came up with the idea to host an expo inside Fitness Coliseum’s new, 10,000-square-foot location.
“Especially in this time we’re in, where a lot of people want to take control of their own health and wellness and when they’ve been isolated, we thought they could use the resources we’re offering to better their situation,” said Christie Jahn, a personal trainer and social media team member at Shiawassee Spinal Center.
Along with Fitness Coliseum and Shiawassee Spinal Center, participating organizations include the Shiawassee Family YMCA, Healthy Living with Hollie, Shiawassee Health and Wellness, Perry Physical Therapy, Numedica, Faith and Fitness, Beltone Hearing Aid Center, Holistic Beginnings, Fiddler’s Green, the Shiawassee Health Department and LaBella Spa and Salon.
“We’re offering a huge span of health services — from fitness, nutrition, hearing care, physical therapy, mental health and senior citizen health to neuropathic medicine,” Carroll said.
For example, a team from Memorial Healthcare will talk about stroke awareness and trauma prevention.
Shiawassee Spinal Center will give demonstrations of percussive therapy using a theragun — a drill-like “gun” with a blunted end that is used to provide massage and muscle stimulation.
“It’s great for anyone who has pain or needs relief for tight muscles,” Carroll said.
Shiawassee Health Department officials will focus on its Women, Infants, Children (WIC) nutrition program. The Shiawassee Family YMCA’s team will talk about services it offers for family and elder health.
Beltone Hearing Aid Center will give hearing tests and Holistic Beginnings will have a naturopathic physician on hand.
At four points during the expo, keynote speakers will address attendees on a range of topics:
n 11:15 a.m. — Anxiety and depression management will be discussed by an expert from Shiawassee Health and Wellness.
n 12:15 p.m. — A local representative of Numedica will talk about the benefits of intermittent fasting.
n 1:15 p.m. — Dr. Ken Cushman from Shiawassee Spinal Center will speak on “Three Keys to Health You’ve Never Heard of.”
n 2:15 p.m. — Meal planning and health habits are the subject of an address by the owner of Healthy Living with Hollie.
Everyone who comes to the expo will receive a “contact card” contain vendors’ contact information and a number of generous offers.
“They’ll get a lot of value on that card,” Carroll said.
And anyone who has a card stamped by all of the expo’s vendors will be entered into drawings for prizes, among them a six-month membership to the Shiawassee Family YMCA, exercise bands and nutritional supplements.
What may be the county’s first health expo will be held inside Fitness Coliseum, which moved into the Water Street space last June from smaller digs in Bennington Township.
The new facility has three gyms instead of one. It also is located in downtown Owosso, opening up many opportunities, Carroll said, to work with downtown business owners.
