LANSING — Beginning today and for a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus.
At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.
Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Thanks to Amazon, those who give through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card via email.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Friday at D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center, 1488 N. M-52.
From 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. June 25 at the Perry Baptist Church, 217 S. Main St.
