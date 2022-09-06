OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare welcomed nurses Erin Rice and Markus Byron to its active medical staff.
Rice will be joining Memorial Healthcare Family Medicine in Laingsburg and Memorial Healthcare Family Medicine in Perry. Byron is joining the hematology/oncology specialists at the Memorial Healthcare Cancer Center.
Rice is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with over 13 years of direct patient care experience as a registered nurse, according to a press release. She has a background in family practice, pediatrics, women’s health, urgent care and dermatology specialties. She received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Michigan State University.
She joins Memorial Healthcare from the Sparrow Health System, where she provided care to patients of all genders and ages from pediatrics to geriatric.
Byron is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with experience in assessing, diagnosing and planning appropriate care plans. He received a bachelor’s degree in movement science from the University of Michigan, a master’s in nursing from Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing in Ohio, and a second master’s in nursing with a family nurse practitioner focus from Saginaw Valley State University.
