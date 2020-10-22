CORUNNA — As COVID-19 cases across Michigan continue a fall surge, Shiawassee County officials Wednesday reported the highest number of active cases since the pandemic began in March.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said the county now has 615 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus and 85 people have active infections.
The number of local deaths remained unchanged at 32, but statewide 7,086 people have died from the coronavirus.
“The county is still in pretty good shape,” Health Director Larry Johnson told the Owosso City Council Monday night during an update. “Our positivity rate is 2 to 3 percent and that’s a big benchmark I’m looking at. The state benchmark is 5 percent. We haven’t been close to that lately.”
According to the latest county numbers, no one is hospitalized to treat the virus.
“The good news is the hospitalization rates are way down. Treatments are a lot better (than in the spring),” Johnson said. “We’re not out of this yet, but most people in the county are doing the right things.”
The death rate among people infected remains about 5 percent both locally and statewide.
Johnson said wearing a mask is one of the simplest ways to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.
“There’s science behind this,” he said.
Johnson cautioned that people need to remain vigilant in wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. He said the recent surge is attributable to schools reopening and people becoming lax in their precautions.
“The five-week, week-over-week trend,” he said, “has been 12, 15, 23, 33 and 38.”
The increase since last week was 50 cases — 565 to 615.
According to the most recent Michigan Department of Health and Human Service numbers, there are 150,989 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan. The number of new cases Wednesday totaled 1,597 with 33 deaths statewide. The death toll in Michigan has fallen to 4.7 percent.
MDHHS, on its website, reported 612 Shiawassee cases with 38 probable cases based on symptoms. The state is reporting 31 deaths in the county with one probable.
There have been 27,071 people tested in the county.
In Shiawassee County, cases have affected more women — 359-256 — while more men have died, 18-14.
The age group most heavily affected is those between 50 and 59 with 108 of the county’s cases. Residents 60 to 69 account for 84 cases while 30-39 (79) and 40-49 (75) follow.
The Owosso ZIP Code has the largest number of cases with 210. The Durand area has 156 while the Laingsburg area has 45.
In Saginaw County, there are 3,280 cases overall with 145 deaths. Chapin Township continues to report fewer than five cases. Brady Township has 20, Chesaning Township has 12 and Maple Grove Township has 26.
The village of Chesaning now has 40 cases while Oakley has nine.
The Mid-Michigan District Health Department reports 851 cases in Clinton County with 14 deaths. There are cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, however, the MMDHS does not break out specific numbers.
