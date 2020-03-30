BENNINGTON TWP. — On the morning of March 16, Fitness Coliseum Owner Bri Carroll was going about her business as usual, preparing to lead the first of four exercise classes slated for that day.
As members trickled in for the 5 a.m. session, Carroll ensured them the gym would continue on as normal amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, hosting all regular classes with extra cleaning measures in place.
By the time members arrived for the noon class, however, Carroll had to deliver a different message. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had ordered the closure of all Michigan gyms, fitness centers and exercise studios, among other public places, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“It was one of those things where it was just instantaneous: ‘What are we going to do? How are we going to make this work as a business and for our people?’” Carroll said. “Because we have a lot people who we are a a very consistent and important part of their lives, and dropping off the face of the earth for them would not be something I would ever want to do.”
With Whitmer’s executive order set to take effect at 3 p.m. that day and a scheduled class at 4:30 p.m., Carroll was faced with a difficult proposition: cancel all classes moving forward or find a way to deliver classes virtually.
Thinking of the more than 200 members who attend any one of Fitness Coliseum’s 35 class sessions per week, she mobilized quickly. She conducted the late afternoon class — and all classes for the foreseeable future — via Facebook Live, providing demonstrations for members during their hour-long workout using the camera on her smartphone.
Following the initial session, Carroll also expanded the livestream workouts to Zoom — a video conferencing that allows her to see members completing the tasks in real time: Two live broadcasts take place at any one time.
Members also have the option to replay workouts at any time, so that it’s adaptable to any schedule.
“This is definitely a first for me,” Carroll said. “It took a little bit of time getting used to, especially being able to try and get that way to motivate people when I’m not actually seeing them. Essentially I’m talking to myself and motivating myself for about four hours a day right now, it’s very different than actually interacting face-to-face with your clients and with your members.
“It’s worked well, it’s been fun,” she added. “I have another trainer as well (Lauren Ekel) who runs my morning classes and she’s actually still doing that, and she’s doing it from her home which is really nice because not only does it help me out a ton — Lauren’s been fantastic — but also it shows the members that you can truly get a great workout from home because she’s teaching from home.”
Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) and a Fitness Coliseum member since September 2018, said he hasn’t missed a day of the at-home workouts. He said that what he’s enjoyed most about the at-home sessions is Carroll’s creativity in repurposing household items.
“You don’t have to have barbells and dumbells and kettlebells and all the other bells to do stuff,” Horvath said. “You can use the equipment you have in your house, I mean, I’m using dining room chairs, I have a backpack I put some ice melt in, I’ve used a jug of laundry detergent, I used a vacuum the other night. It’s incredible.”
In addition to maintaining the gym’s regular class schedule online while doors are closed, Carroll has also taken it upon herself to host bi-weekly physical education classes via Facebook Live, in an effort to get kids up and moving while they’re stuck at home.
Carroll plans to conduct sessions for kids on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday for the foreseeable future.
“I feel like in this time period, we all have to help in the way that we can,” Carroll said. “I can’t sew, so I can’t help make masks or anything like that, but I can do fitness. I thought this would just be my little way of being able to help people out.”
For Horvath, who’s lost about 100 pounds since joining Fitness Coliseum, the ability to participate in workouts online each day has meant everything.
“I’m very much dedicated to trying to get resources out into the hands of our companies and basically, I get up early every morning, work straight through the day — on the phone, on the email, on the text — but as soon as class time rolls around, I shut everything down and I make time to spend that one hour,” Horvath said. “I’ve not missed a day, and I’m not going to miss a day. It’s a beautiful respite to be able to get away from work and all the craziness of the world right now and take one hour to work on my physical health.”
For those interested in joining the virtual workouts, Fitness Coliseum is currently offering memberships on a week-to-week basis for $35 per week, according to Carroll.
“There is a huge benefit to adding some activity in your life, especially in a time like this,” Carroll said. “It’s going to make you feel better, it’s going to boost your mood, which is going to make you want to eat better, which is going to make you have more positive thoughts and you’re going to just become this more positive person. I think that positivity is something that we need right now.”
For more information about Fitness Coliseum, visit fitnesscoliseum.com, facebook.com/thefitnesscoliseum or call (989) 472-1913.
