CORUNNA — County health officials said Monday night there are still no confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases in Shiawassee County, but the statewide death toll now stands at 15.
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners is slated to conduct a special meeting at 10 a.m. today to consider extending the county’s state of emergency declaration.
In addition, officials are expected to increase hours for the county’s director of emergency management/homeland security, Jeffery Weiss, and an assistant; extend funding for operation of the county’s emergency operating center; and consider contract employees and services related to the emergency situation.
County Health Director Larry Johnson and Weiss will provide an update on the current situation in the county.
According to a press release this morning, the statewide total of confirmed cases is 1,328.
According to the press release, Memorial Healthcare has tested 261 people. Eighty-nine tests have been returned as negative. The remainder are pending because of backups at state and private labs.
The county has set up a community needs hotline that operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (989) 743-2460. There will be voicemail for after-hours calls.
The line is intended to provide help to residents who need aid meeting essential needs. People may call on their own behalf or for friends, family or neighbors.
