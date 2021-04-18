OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Prevention Network (SPN) is hosting a drug take back event from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Village Pharmacy, 427 W. Main St. in Owosso.
The local drive-thru event offers the chance to drop off unwanted prescriptions in a red container provided. There will be free swag and resources given to all who participate.
Needles or liquids will not be accepted.
People may also drop off unused or unwanted prescription medications year-round at any of the following locations in Shiawassee County:
n Corunna – Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office lobby
n Durand – City hall lobby
n Owosso – Memorial Healthcare lobby
n Owosso – Owosso Public Safety lobby
n Perry – City hall lobby
Until you can dispose of your unused or expired medication properly, please store them in a safe place, out of children’s reach. If possible, store medication in a lock box.
Don’t flush pills or liquid medication down a toilet; contact a pharmacy for proper disposal of liquid medication.
For more information, visit shiawasseeprevention.org or call Catholic Charities at (989) 723-8239. Ask for Josie or Barb.
