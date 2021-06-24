CORUNNA — Shiawassee County health officials reported just eight new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past week, marking the third straight week of single-digit infections.
In its weekly update Wednesday, the Shiawassee County Health Department said the county has seen 5,738 cases of the viral disease since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
There are currently 51 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, officials said, down from 96 a week ago. The county had 186 active cases two weeks ago, and more than 1,200 as recently as April 28. Confirmed deaths climbed to 101, up from 100 last week.
Statewide, there have been 893,756 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 19,664 deaths. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported just 174 new cases and two deaths Wednesday.
Cases have fallen sharply since vaccination availability increased earlier this year. In November 2020, the state saw a high of 7,888 cases in a single day. Deaths reached a high of 140 in a single day on Dec. 8, 2020.
Memorial Healthcare Monday said it has one COVID-19 patient in its ICU. The facility is at 37 percent capacity.
MDHHS’s vaccine data, which does not include information from the VA, DoD, Bureau of Prisons and out-of-state providers, shows 56 percent of residents with one or more doses and 51.2 percent completely vaccinated.
Shiawassee County, however, continues to lag behind state averages.
Just 51.2 percent (30,328) of county residents have received one shot and 47.1 percent are fully immunized (27,893).
