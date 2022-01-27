The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — Seven Shiawasee County residents died from COVID-19 this week as new cases and the county’s overall COVID positivity rate continue to rise.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, 804 new, confirmed infections were reported from Jan. 20-26, a slight dip from last week’s record high of 822 confirmed cases in a seven-day period.
Seven county residents died of COVID-19 over the past seven days, bringing the county death toll to 193 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of weekly cases reported has risen sharply in recent weeks. On Dec. 29, the SCHD reported just 187 weekly cases.
The health department said the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 also increased this week, up from 34.48% of all tests to 38.2% — a record high. Anything over 3% indicates community spread.
The county no longer is reporting “active” cases of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers continue to surge as the highly-transmissible omicron variant spreads.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said the average number of new cases Tuesday and Wednesday was 13,712 per day. The MDHHS said there were 27,423 new cases reported over that time period, along with 379 new, COVID-related deaths.
Michigan now has seen 1.9 million cases of the virus, as well as 29,605 deaths.
According to MDHHS, Memorial Healthcare reported 16 COVID-19 patients, including two in the ICU. The facility was at 65% capacity.
In Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, there are 1,766 hospital beds with 1,291 occupied. There are 344 COVID patients among those patients, including eight children. Fifty-five people are in an ICU with COVID and 19 are ventilated.
