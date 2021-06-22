SAGINAW — Officials in Saginaw County say the Jamestown Canyon virus has been detected in mosquitos collected during the past week and urge people to exercise caution.
Jamestown Canyon virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus from an infected bird or mammal. Human infections are rarely diagnosed since the majority of infections result in no symptoms (asymptomatic).
However, officials said, when symptoms occur, they include a sudden onset of flu-like illness with fever. Severe cases, although rare, may develop neurological symptoms such as meningitis or encephalitis requiring hospitalization.
The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC) said the virus is the first detected in Saginaw County this year.
The commission said the Jamestown Canyon virus was found in an Aedes mosquito collected June 16. The best way to prevent mosquito-borne disease is to protect yourself and family from mosquito bites:
n Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.
n When outdoors wear shoes and socks, light colored long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.
n Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET or other EPA-approved products according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.
n Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.
n Eliminate all sources of standing water around the yard that can support mosquito breeding, including water in buckets, wading pools, old tires, and any other object that may collect water. Contact SCMAC to report standing water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, fields, or similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.
SCMAC maintains a control effort throughout the summer, targeting areas that favor the mosquito vectors responsible for mosquito-borne disease. Control efforts have also been ongoing throughout the County for other mosquito nuisance as well.
People should contact the Commission’s office at (989) 755-5751 if they notice a crow or blue jay that has been dead for less than 24 hours. The birds are valuable for West Nile virus surveillance because they suffer a high mortality from the virus.
