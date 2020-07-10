CORUNNA — People who visited the Walmart Supercenter in Caledonia Township on Monday or Wednesday may have been exposed to COVID-19, the Shiawassee County Health Department warned Friday afternoon.
According to a health department press release, an employee at the store, 1621 E. M-21, has tested positive for the respiratory virus.
The health department encourages individuals who visited the location between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday or Wednesday to self-monitor for symptoms — including fever, cough and shortness of breath — due to possible exposure. The employee, who was not identified, wore a mask during their shifts, according to the release.
The health department said people who visited should also take precautions to limit the spread of the virus, including wearing masks in public, washing hands often with soap and water and staying home for 14 days — the time it may take for the virus to show symptoms in people.
The Walmart Supercenter is the second potential COVID-19 exposure site identified by the health department this week, as officials warned Wednesday that people who attended the June 28 fireworks show at Immanuel Baptist Church in Corunna may have been exposed after two attendees, both Clinton County residents, tested positive for the respiratory illness.
According to the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security COVID-19 dashboard, Shiawassee County has 258 positive cases of the virus as of Friday including 27 deaths.
Statewide, 68,295 have tested positive with 6,039 deaths. There are about 9,400 active cases.
The state recorded 612 new cases Friday. New cases had fallen to 74 June 15, but the past week has seen numbers climb again.
In response to the uptick in cases, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday mandating the use of face coverings in all indoor public spaces, as well as in crowded outdoor spaces.
Businesses that are open to the public must deny entry or service to those who refuse to wear a face covering, according to the order.
There are a few exceptions, including “people younger than 5 years old, those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering and those who are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment,” the order states.
The order takes effect Monday. Violators may be subject to a $500 misdemeanor fine, and businesses that do not comply could face license suspensions, per the order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.