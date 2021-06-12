OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Family YMCA this month announced the launch of two free membership options, including a program exclusively for military veterans.
The membership programs, Operation Care and Operation Salute, were made possible through donations by the 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area and the Pfc. Shane W. Cantu Memorial Fund.
Operation Care, funded via a $22,000 donation from the 100-plus Women Who Care, includes free three-month memberships for both individuals and families. Free weeks at Camp Shiawassee are also available on a weekly basis, officials said in a press release.
“We saw what a difference camp made for both the kids and their families last year after the sudden shut-down of the country,” Camp Shiawassee Director Emily Suggs said in the release. “We are so excited to be able to offer the camp experience to any child in the area. Camp can provide a wonderful sense of normalcy for these kids.”
Operation Salute, meanwhile, is designed specifically for military veterans. Funded by the Shane W. Cantu Memorial Fund, the program includes an initial three-month membership and access to group exercise classes designed for veterans.
Active-duty military personnel are already honored with a free membership and a discounted membership for their spouse/family, officials said.
“The goal of Operation Salute is to create opportunities for veterans that combine fitness/wellness and social engagement to create healthy mind, body, and spirit,” Shiawassee Family YMCA CEO Laura Archer said in the release. “Our volunteer veteran coordinator has been trained and certified and is ready to work with area veterans on both a one-on-one and group basis.”
Operation Salute memberships are available for three months to veterans and include free group exercise classes, nationwide access to other YMCAs, two personal trainer sessions, and free childcare during peak hours.
For more information on either program, visit the Y, 515 W. Main St., or call (989) 725-8136.
