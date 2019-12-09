OWOSSO — The Owosso Parkinson’s support group will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Owosso Shiawassee Council on Aging center, 300 N. Washington St.
The guest speaker is Tammy Miller, who handles consumers services for the Taylor Life Center. She will talk about depression, anxiety, paranoa and schizophrenic issues with Parkinson’s disease.
