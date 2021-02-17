OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare wants to assure area residents that its laboratories can detect mutated viruses from the COVID-19 virus.
Recent scientific data indicates that the COVID-19 virus is beginning to mutate or change.
“COVID-19 is acting like a ‘good’ virus should,” said Nicholas Decker, laboratory director at Memorial Healthcare. “The sole purpose of a virus is to survive. As we make progress with vaccines, viruses will mutate over time to ensure its survival.”
Memorial Healthcare’s laboratory currently has equipment that can detect changes in the COVID-19 virus.
“If we see those changes, not only will our equipment tell us a patient is COVID-19 positive, but we are notified of changes in one of three gene targets. This will alert us to send the specimen to the State of Michigan’s Bureau of Laboratories to confirm mutations without having to recollect a nasal swab from the patient,” Decker said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, current COVID-19 vaccines work against the changes with the virus but there continues to be investigation and studies underway.
“Of course, the best thing to do to help prevent COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, practice social distancing, wear a mask, practice good hand hygiene and follow up with your healthcare provider if you become ill,” Decker said.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, including antibody testing, call (989) 729-6422 or visit memorialhealthcare.org.
