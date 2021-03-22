Getting shots into homes

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department is working to ensure homebound residents have access to COVID-19 vaccines, enlisting a number of organizations in an all-hands-on-deck approach to serve one of the county’s most vulnerable populations.
Shiawassee Council on Aging, home care company HomeJoy, Central Pharmacy, Perry Area Fire Rescue, Owosso Public Safety and Corunna Area Ambulance Service are some of the community partners answering the call as the health department begins its homebound vaccination rollout this week.
“Taking care of our most vulnerable has always been a priority within this health department,” said Jodi DeFrenn, SCHD’s emergency preparedness coordinator. “I think sometimes in other communities homebound can be overlooked and we as a health department won’t let that happen.”
Shiawassee Council on Aging, Respite Volunteers and Valley Area Agency on Aging, among other community groups, have assisted the health department in generating a list of homebound individuals who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department gained another crucial partner Tuesday, joining forces with in-home care, respite and companionship company HomeJoy to collect information on homebound individuals seeking the vaccine.
People who can’t leave their home because of a medical condition or disability can call SCHD’s hotline — (989) 743-2460 — or HomeJoy — (989) 666-3887 — to register for a vaccine. As of Friday, approximately 113 homebound residents had signed up to receive vaccine, DeFrenn said.
The health department is awaiting an allocation of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for homebound residents, though the delay won’t be barrier in the department’s vaccination efforts, according to DeFrenn. Officials plan to start vaccinating the homebound with the two-dose Moderna vaccine this week, she said.
Aside from the limitations on how long vaccine can be at room temperature, a key challenge in vaccinating the homebound, according to DeFrenn, has been creating adequate teams to administer vaccinations, given that homebound residents must be monitored for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the shot.
The health department is in ongoing discussions with Perry Area Fire Rescue, Owosso Public Safety, Corunna Area Ambulance Service and Central Pharmacy on how to administer vaccines in an efficient manner, with those entities preparing to assist the health department in administering vaccines in the coming days and weeks.
Perry Area Fire Rescue recently vaccinated 10 staff and residents at Serenity House, an assisted living facility near Byron.
“The health department reached out to us and we were happy to help them out when we could,” Chief Guy Hubbard said. “We’re here to serve the community and the community was in need so we stepped up and took care of it.”
Central Pharmacy has also begun vaccinating the homebound in conjuntion with the health department, conducting vaccine clinics at three senior living apartment complexes, including Kiwanis Village, in recent weeks.
Central Pharmacy has vaccinated about 85 homebound residents, according to pharmacist Heather Balzer.
“A lot of the places that we’ve gone, in the past we have gone there to do flu clinics as well,” Balzer said. “We figured this was something that we could do with our process that we did with flu clinics we just have to modify it a little bit to meet the differences that the COVID vaccine has.”
Balzer said Central Pharmacy — which has branches in several area communities — is awaiting further allotment of the vaccine, with plans to assist the health department with visits to homebound residents moving forward.
DeFrenn, and the health department staff, are grateful for the support.
“This community, when it comes to our most vulnerable, always steps up during times of crisis,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.