CORUNNA — A woman in her 80s has become the latest person to die in Shiawassee County from COVID-19.
Shiawassee County Health Department officials Wednesday said the countywide death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 13 with 196 confirmed cases — up seven from Tuesday’s count.
Fewer than half — 64 — of those with known infections in the county have recovered so far.
Officials say individuals with confirmed cases include 136 women and 60 men, however, more men than women have died in the county from the respiratory virus.
Statewide, 45,054 people have been confirmed to have the infection while 4,250 have died. Shiawassee County is 23rd among municipalities tracked by the state in deaths related to the virus.
After dropping daily for a week to a low of 196 new cases, Michigan coronavirus cases jumped for the second straight day Wednesday to 657.
In Shiawassee County, the number of people hospitalized dropped to 10.
The number of people affected continues to skew toward people in care facilities: 112 cases are long-term care residents. Employees of those facilities account for additional cases.
Durand Senior Care and Rehab has more than 72 cases, The Lodges of Durand has a hotspot, as do Pleasant View and The Meadows.
Because of the facilities, patients in the Durand ZIP Code total 85 while the Owosso area has 60 cases.
Age remains a key risk factor as well, with 129 of the county cases affecting people between 50 and 89. People between 20 and 39 have reported 43 infections.
Except for one 33-year-old, all those who have died in the county have been older than 60.
