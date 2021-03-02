SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Both Memorial Healthcare and the Shiawassee County Health Department Monday said they have received new supplies of COVID-19 vaccines and are moving ahead to administer doses.
According to press releases by each facility, the SCHD this week received 700 doses for first shots and 500 doses to conduct second-dose clinics. The SCHD allocated 450 doses to “community partners,” including, Meijer, Kroger, Central Pharmacy and Perry Area Fire and Rescue.
Memorial Healthcare said it received 200 first doses and an additional 100 second doses.
“Memorial Healthcare — as well as healthcare organizations elsewhere — is faced with a significant and unpredictable vaccine supply that is limiting our ability to offer as many vaccination appointments as we are eager to provide,” Memorial Healthcare said in its press release. “We understand and share in the community’s frustration around the limited supply of vaccines and the unknown timelines for additional availability. Rest assured that Memorial Healthcare is prepared and ready to activate our vaccination clinics as soon as we receive updates and new vaccine inventory.”
Hospital officials said that as of Feb. 26, they have completed 5,605 doses (first and second) of the vaccine. The SCHD said it has administered 4,494 doses, but did not specify the breakdown between first and second doses.
“SCHD also would like to extend a thank you to community agencies that have volunteered in different capacities such as Shiawassee RESD, Owosso Public Schools, Knights of Columbus, MSU Extension, Corunna EMS, Owosso EMS, Shiawassee Health and Wellness, Catholic Charities, Shiawassee Council on Aging, all our community volunteers and others who have offered assistance throughout this process,” Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state has received 2.9 million doses of vaccine as of Sunday and has administered 2.26 million. Shiawassee County, the state said, has received 10.400 doses while 12,947 people have received at least one dose (some were vaccinated elsewhere).
The MDHHS said 17.7 percent of people in the state have received at least one dose of vaccine. In Shiawassee County, however, only 15.3 percent of people had been vaccinated as of Saturday.
The vaccination totals include only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson version has not been shipped to Michigan yet.
MDHHS said that as of Monday, the state has seen 589,150 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15,534 deaths. In Shiawassee County, there have been 3,602 confirmed cases and 78 deaths.
Memorial Healthcare said in its vaccine release that a second-dose clinic slated for Wednesday will proceed.
Officials said they are working with the SCHD to schedule people on the county’s waiting list. The hospital is calling people to complete vaccination information and schedule shots.
The SCHD said it has clinics scheduled this week for people 65 and older (first and second dose), as well as for education staff (second) and food processing and agricultural workers (first dose).
As of Monday, the state opened vaccinations to people who are in food processing and packaging, and agriculture.
People who are currently eligible for shots should call the SCHD at (989) 743-2460.
