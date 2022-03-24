COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County continued to steadily decline, though three new deaths were reported in the latest update Wednesday from the county health department.
The Shiawassee County Health Department logged just 21 new cases last week, bringing the pandemic total to 14,278. The testing positivity rate fell for the ninth straight week to 3.7%, a dramatic drop from a high of 38.2% in mid-January. Last week, the positivity rate was 5.7%. The county is currently in the “low” risk category.
The three deaths brought the county’s death toll from COVID-19 to 211. The state of Michigan reports an additional 3,451 “probable” cases and 18 deaths for Shiawassee County.
Overall, Michigan has logged 2,074,568 cases and 32,714 deaths. State data lists another 307,629 cases and 2,819 deaths as “probable.”
HOSPITALS
As of Monday, Memorial Healthcare in Owosso reported two COVID-19 patients and one COVID patient in the ICU. The hospital is at 51% capacity.
In region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, 1,224 of the 1,776 hospital beds are occupied. There are 19 ICU beds available.
The region also includes, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Jackson, Ingham, Lenawee and Livingston counties.
