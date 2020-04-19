OWOSSO — After he helped treat his first COVID-19 patient at Memorial Healthcare this past month, nurse Wes Filkins was unnerved enough to spend several days living in his basement between shifts to avoid contact with his wife and three children.
Since then, he’s moved back upstairs, but he — like other health care workers — is taking numerous precautions to protect himself and those around him.
“Those of us who are (working with patients) are taking extreme precautions to keep ourselves safe,” Filkins, 34, said earlier this week. “Anyone who goes down (to the COVID-19 units) … if anything happened to us … The littlest mistake can expose us.”
Nurse practitioner Kristina Yaklin has been working at the Alternative Care Site, where Memorial is screening people for the flu, respiratory illnesses and COVID-19.
“It’s certainly there in the back of my mind,” she said. “We’re still learning a lot and there isn’t a real clear picture about how it’s transmitted. And we’re coming into contact with people who are infected.”
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, 91 people in the county have been confirmed with cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday: Eighty-nine cases are active and two people have died. Four people are hospitalized with the respiratory illness.
Both Yaklin and Filkins say they have confidence in the procedures Memorial Healthcare has in place. They say officials began planning a response before anyone was diagnosed locally.
“When it came to the coronavirus,” Filkins said, “we started to prep very early. We put processes and plans in motion well before we had the first case.”
Filkins, who has been a registered nurse since 2017, had been working in the facility’s quality department monitoring readmissions, but moved back into nursing as the pandemic took hold.
“I put my old job on hold,” he said. “We put skilled nurses into position to impact the COVID response. We’re watching the things that have happened elsewhere, but it hasn’t happened at Memorial. No one can say whether it will get to that, but our community has done a very good job.”
Yaklin, who typically works with Memorial Family Medicine, said that unit has gone almost entirely to telemedicine visits, as well as phone visits and — when absolutely necessary — in-person appointments.
“We only allow one person into the office. Rooms are sanitized before and after visits,” she said. “We’re relying a lot more on history taking (to diagnose problems).
“Our administration has done a really good job. We know how many days we could last with PPE. We get updates weekly. We’re in a real good position right now,” she added. “Other places are not as fortunate, but we’ve done a good job of being ahead of the curve.”
Both Filkins and Yaklin described the time-consuming protective rituals they undergo before getting anywhere near a patient. And then a daily routine before they feel safe interacting with their families.
“We have multiple layers of gear,” Filkins said. “It’s quite a process to get it all on. We watch each other put on the PPE. You get accustomed to it and it’s easy to make a mistake.”
Yaklin, who was a nurse for five years and has been a nurse practitioner for seven, four at Memorial, said before entering the ACS, she passes through a “clean room” in the basement of Memorial’s auditorium.
“They take our temperature. We get hospital scrubs, PPE, including shoe covers, N95 masks, face masks and shields,” she said.
The patient area is set up with chairs, and separate exam rooms. A guard outside passes out face masks to people entering.
Once registered, an assistant takes people to a room where they are evaluated for other potential illnesses before possibly being tested for COVID-19. CDC guidelines don’t allow everyone to be tested.
At the end of her shift, she heads to an area to strip off the PPE, then again passes through the clean room.
Filkins said he puts on all the same gear and, because they are dealing with confirmed COVID-19 patients, he even puts on additional gear before entering a patient’s room.
“We work 12-hour shifts,” he said. “The past couple of weeks we’ve had two or three patients at a time. The eight-room ICU was almost at capacity. Obviously, we have patients who are more critical than others. We monitor patients closely because COVID (gets more serious) very quickly.”
Yaklin said she deals with the stress through a variety of methods.
“I cope by finding the humor and joy in things,” she said. “I like to draw things on my PPE.”
Filkins said his coworkers provide a key outlet.
“One thing Memorial does so well is we rely so heavily on each other. They’re friends and coworkers — family away from home. And we really appreciate it when the leadership team comes down, sits there and just listens to you,” he said.
Both said talking to their families about work isn’t an option because of confidentiality and the fact their children are too young to really understand the situation.
Both said returning home is no longer simple.
“I have a routine,” Yaklin said. “I take my clothes off and shower before rejoining my family.
“I don’t wear a mask at home,” she added. “I have children 5, 4 and 1. It would be difficult for them to understand, but if I felt symptoms I would isolate.”
Filkins said his basement experiment wasn’t realistic in the long term.
“It was harder on my family knowing I was down there,” he said. “We have two vehicles. No one gets into my car. And we have an attached garage. When I get home, I close the door, take off my shoes and scrubs. I don’t touch anything.
“My wife has the washing machine ready. I put my clothes in and go right into the shower,” he said.
Yaklin said she’s trying to maintain a routine with her young children.
“My kids absolutely keep me grounded. They keep me focused on positive things,” she said.
Filkins said he’s maintaining more distance than he would like with his children, who are 13, 12 and 6.
“The most difficult thing is my daughter is 6. Daddy puts her to bed and I’m not able to do that. I don’t go into her room. She’s had to adjust to that. Hugs and kisses had to be put on hold for a little while,” he said.
