OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare’s Make A Difference Day is scheduled for Oct. 26 at Memorial Healthcare’s main campus and auditorium.
This year, the hospital is offering a free mobile food pantry beginning at 8:30 a.m. that includes food, personal care items, and health and wellness information.
In addition, there will be free hats, mittens and Halloween costumes available at 7 a.m. Bring proof of residency.
Make a Difference Day is one of the largest annual single days of community service nationwide. Celebrated on the fourth Saturday of October, volunteers unite with the same mission – to improve the lives of others.
For more information, call Melissa Neuhaus, marketing coordinator at (989) 729-4780 or Becky Dahlke, community resource manager at (989) 729-4856.
