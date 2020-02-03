OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare’s next free Lunch and Learn presentation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 11.
The topic is cancer prevention, and will be presented by Mindi Odom from the American Cancer Society.
This presentation is at the Medical Arts Building, 721 Shiawassee St.. and lunch will be provided. Individuals must RSVP to Michelle at (989) 729-4786, ext. 6786.
For additional information on Memorial Healthcare services and events visit memorialhealthcare.org.
