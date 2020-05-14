CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials Wednesday announced a 19th person — a man in his 80s — has died from COVID-19.
The number of confirmed cases remained at 215 for the second day and has only increased three since Monday. Officials say 79 people have recovered.
Additionally, hospitalizations for the respiratory virus dropped again, this time to nine. As many as 13 people at one time have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms in the county.
Women account for 150 of the county’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, however, men have died at a higher rate (11-8).
Assisted living or long-term care facility residents account for 128 cases (59.5 percent). And people older than 50 account for 156 cases (72.5 percent).
The Durand (94), Owosso (67) and Perry (12) areas account for most cases in the county, in large part because they house care facilities, including Durand Senior Care and Rehab, The Lodges, The Meadows and Pleasant View — all of which have reported multiple cases.
Shiawassee County has tested 3,094 people.
Clinton County’s Mid-Michigan District Health Department reported 127 cases and 10 deaths. While it reported cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, it does not provide a specific number of cases for any municipality, stating only a range from zero to 27 per 10,000 people.
In Saginaw County, there are 852 cases and 89 deaths. The village of Chesaning has 17 cases as of today — up from 10 the previous day — while Chapin, Brady, Chesaning and Maple Grove townships each have fewer than five.
Genesee County’s Clayton Township (Lennon area) has 13 cases and Gaines Township has nine. Statewide, there are 48,391 cases and 4,714 people have died.
