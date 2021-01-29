SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Officials at Memorial Healthcare and the Shiawassee County Health Department say supply is the big roadblock to getting people vaccinated locally.
“The vaccination campaign is underway but it has been slowed by a lack of supply,” Health Director Larry Johnson said Thursday. “The demand for the vaccine far outpaces supply at this time. We are pleased with the response from those who are interested in getting vaccinated, unfortunately we do not have enough supply to fulfill the demand. The Health Department is developing plans in the event that more vaccine becomes available.”
“The most important thing for the community to know is that Memorial Healthcare is ready to administer vaccines, but we are just not getting them from the state,” Memorial Director of Business Development Vicki McKay said. “Tuesday we opened up the online form and received 1,000 pre-registrations in just 9 minutes. On Monday we received 200 doses from the state. From these 1,000 pre-registrations, we were able to schedule 200 individuals for a vaccine clinic (Thursday). We now have 800 individuals in this pre-registration status.”
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 1,479,000 doses of vaccine have been sent to Michigan through Wednesday. However, just 854,000 people have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in the state.
In Shiawassee County, the state is reporting just 4,625 doses distributed. About 5,000 people have been vaccinated, some of whom received doses in other counties, but live in Shiawassee County.
While vaccinations are slowly increasing, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday reached 556,109 with 14,491 deaths. In Shiawassee County there have been 3,365 infections and 73 deaths.
Currently health officials say they have moved into the third major group of priority vaccine recipients, group 1B, which includes people 75 or older, frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure, pre-kindergarten through high school teachers, support staff and child care workers, first responders not covered in Phase 1A, corrections workers, workers in homeless shelters, congregate child care institutions, and adult and child protective services workers.
Johnson said the health department has received 1,500 Moderna vaccine doses and expects to have 1,100 first-dose shots completed by today. The remaining doses, for second shots, will be completed by Feb. 11. He said 40 people have already received the second dose.
Johnson said more than 3,500 people already are on its age 65 and older list to obtain vaccines when available.
“People 65 and older can call our hotline at (989) 743-2460, press ‘1’, and leave their information,” he said. “They will be added to our list. We ask that individuals do not call multiple times. The Health Department will contact individuals on our list when appointments become available to schedule.”
The Health Department will fill appointments with a group of randomly identified individuals from the list. The department will register individuals when it calls them to schedule appointments.
“While COVID-19 vaccine supply remains very limited, the Health Department will be prioritizing individuals age 65 and older who reside in Shiawassee County. For other priority groups, vaccine will be available to those whom live or work in Shiawassee County,” Johnson said.
Memorial Healthcare said it is waiting to find out how many new doses of vaccine it will receive next week. Once it finds out how many doses it will have available, people on its pre-registration list will be contacted by phone to complete the process and obtain an appointment.
“Due to an overwhelming response from the community, we have reached our maximum capacity for COVID-19 vaccine pre-registrations for those individuals in Phase 1B,” the hospital said on its website. “Once we receive additional vaccines from the State of Michigan, we will reopen our online pre-registration form. Due to the uncertainty of vaccine delivery, we will not be taking names for a waiting list at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.