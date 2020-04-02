Reaching out to help

OWOSSO — Angel’s Hands Outreach, which assists people in need and is considered an essential service under the statewide “stay home” order, is busier than ever these days.
The nonprofit’s owner and founder Christial Sierra, and her team of about 25 volunteers, are traveling throughout the area helping area homeless people, senior citizens and others who find themselves without the basics during the coronavirus outbreak
“I’m going without sleep and family time,” Sierra said, “but when so many people are hurting, this is not the time to shut down.”
Angel’s Hands team members sport face masks and gloves, but they still run the risk of contracting COVID-19. They know it, and they’re OK with it.
“We know we’re at risk, but we have to do it,” Sierra said Wednesday. “We’re a faith-based program, and the community is still supporting us. The Bible tells us we’re called to times like these. If I’m going to die, I’m going to die doing what God called me to do.”
On Wednesday, Sierra arranged for four pickup trucks to haul away long-accumulated trash from one of the three homeless camps in the area, whose precise locations she didn’t reveal. Eight people currently live in those areas.
“I’m with my homeless all the way,” Sierra said. “They’re human, and they get no compassion. I know we’re supposed to distance, but I have prayed with them.”
She and team members are also supplying the camps with food. At one of the camps, they drop off a cooler packed with goodies at a safe distance. They pick up the cooler later and replenish it.
Problems remain for the homeless, including the lack of places to take a shower right now. New Directions on Exchange Street, where some homeless people normally shower, is closed under the stay-safe order. A Shell gas station is no longer allowing the homeless to use its restrooms to wash up, Sierra said.
Homeless Angels homeless shelter is closed to new residents under the stay-safe order but continues to house current residents.
Though they face many challenges, the one thing the homeless people Sierra knows aren’t sweating is the virus. They rarely interact with other people, and typically don’t go to the grocery store.
She said those most affected, in her experience, by coronavirus fears are the people who are staying at home and watching nonstop coverage of the outbreak.
“It’s really the people who sit in front of the TV and read the paper, their anxiety is high. But there’s nothing they can do. We have to ride it out,” Sierra said. “The homeless, they say they don’t interact with the public, so how are they going to get it?”
The Angel’s Hands Outreach storefront in Westown, which supplies clothing and other items to area needy, is open only to a single customer at a time for now. But people who are calling the 211 help center or contacting agencies during the crisis are referred more often to Angel’s Hands than anywhere else, Sierra said.
The organization, which relies exclusively on donations, has spent $1,800 over the past two weeks alone, including on food, and for the homeless tents and sleeping bags.
“People are walking in with money and food every day,” she said. “They’re calling and asking how they can help.”
Aid is rolling in from several local businesses, including Muffler Man, which lends Angel’s Hands trucks when needed and is donating a percentage of its profits to the organization. Domino’s is providing pizza after pizza to the cause.
Bob Evan’s restaurant recently contributed 14 boxes containing red potatoes and hash browns, Sierra said.
When Big Boy restaurant shut down, they gave the nonprofit an “abundance” of food that team members delivered to people’s doorsteps.
Numerous churches in the area have also helped, among them Christ in Life Church, where Sierra worships.
“(Christial) has taken it to another level as far as taking care of people in need,” the Rev. Eric Numerich of Christ in Life Church said. “She doesn’t judge, she just loves. And she has a good team around her. They’re very compassionate.”
Sierra said her team recently thanked their community helpers by presenting them with new hoodies and blankets. She encouraged others to lend a hand during the pandemic.
“Help your neighbor,” she said. “If you have an elderly person living near you, take them food and juice, put it on their porch and walk away. People are hurting right now.”
