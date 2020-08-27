CORUNNA — Shiawassee County health officials Wednesday said the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed locally continues to climb steadily after months of declines — posting the largest one-week gain since May.
Wednesday afternoon, the Shiawassee County health Department reported 378 confirmed cases of the viral disease — up from 340 a week ago. The increase brought the number of active, known cases to 53 in the county — up from 30 last week.
The county has added 68 confirmed cases since Aug. 1.
Officials say 297 people have recovered and 28 people have died, none since last week. Two people are hospitalized, according to county figures. However, officials have said previously that hospitalization figures lag behind because of reporting timelines.
Statewide, there have been 99,200 confirmed cases and 6,424 deaths, seven Wednesday. The state says 72,580 have recovered.
After reaching a low of 74 new cases June 15, the state has been reporting as many as 1,100 cases in a single day this month. Wednesday, the state reported 761 cases.
“COVID-19 is present and active in our community,” officials said in a press release. “It is important for county residents to take precautions like staying 6 feet away from others, washing their hands often with soap and water, wearing a face mask/covering in indoor and crowded outdoor areas, and staying home when they feel ill.”
While the disease initially affected mostly elderly people — because of outbreaks at several area long-term care facilities — that has changed in recent weeks. People older than 50 account for 226 cases, those younger now count 161 with the gap narrowing each week.
The areas most heavily impacted by the disease also have shifted.
The Durand ZIP Code was the first heavily impacted area because of LTC facility outbreaks, but Owosso now has the most cases at 136. Durand has 115 with Perry (26), Morrice (24), Byron (15), Corunna (13) and Bancroft (10) all reporting double-digit cases.
Women continue to account for twice as many cases as men — 245-133 — but fatalities have struck men more often — 16 to 12.
In other areas, Saginaw County is reporting 2,287 cases with 1227 deaths and 1,283 people deemed recovered.
The county is reporting 36 cases in Chesaning, six in Chesaning Township, 12 in Brady Township and 20 in Maple Grove Township. Oakley has five cases overall and Chapin Township has fewer than five.
Clinton County’s Mid-Michigan District Health Department reports 390 total cases and 13 deaths. The department reports cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, but does not provide specific numbers.
