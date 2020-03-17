CORUNNA — Corunna city officials Monday announced a number of new restrictions in an effort to help curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
“There is no intention on our part to overreact to the coronavirus,” officials said in a press release. “However, it is very important for your local officials to plan for the potential community transmission of COVID-19 and to take the necessary precautions to protect our residents and staff — and to take the necessary actions to slow the transmission of this virus.”
Following the direction of the Shiawassee County Health Department, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local public safety officials, the city is implementing the following restrictions through April 5:
n All city residents are discouraged from conducting business within city hall, or any other city facility that can otherwise be conducted via U.S. Mail, online at corunna-mi.gov/ or via the city drop box located by the east entry to city hall. The drop box will be checked continually. Elderly and at-risk populations should avoid city hall and other city facilities.
n All city board and commission meetings are hereby canceled, with the exception of meetings of the Corunna City Council.
n All student/youth related city of Corunna sponsored activities, to include dances, youth ball and youth hockey activities are hereby canceled.
n Student internships will be canceled.
In addition, the following operational changes are slated to be in effect until May 10:
n New city park and Corunna Community Center reservations will not be allowed.
n Existing city park and Corunna Community Center reservations may be canceled with a full refund of the reservation fee.
n All city sponsored parks recreation events, including the Easter market, Easter egg hunt and Boy Scout camporee are ordered postponed.
n City administration will be taking measures to afford paid sick time to employees who may become exposed to COVID-19. All city personnel will err on the side of caution.
n In-person public works related appointments or close contact with the public by public works staff will be paused. Residents are encouraged to call the city rather than request an in-person meeting to address any concerns. Cemetery operations will continue as normal.
n In-person code enforcement contact and rental inspection operations will temporarily cease, but enforcement will continue via U.S. mail.
n Residents requiring a meeting with a city employee or official should call first to schedule an appointment.
For further information, call the city manager at (989) 743-3650.
