OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare this week announced it has added a new disinfection system to its battle against COVID-19 and other disease-causing germs.
“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Healthcare continues to take steps to protect our patients, employees and visitors by implementing the Clorox Total 360 system,” officials said in a press release. “This revolutionary system uses an EPA-approved electrostatic sprayer to disinfect and sanitize hard surfaces throughout the hospital and its employed medical offices to reduce COVID-19 pathogens.”
Memorial Healthcare continues to perform enhanced cleaning of high-contact areas, and require mask use and social distancing.
The facility also provides hand sanitizer stations.
For more information on Memorial Healthcare, visit memorialhealthcare.org/keeping-you-safe/.
