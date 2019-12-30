CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department offices are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. 5 p.m.
The department is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch, as well as on weekends and holidays.
Immunization Clinic
The clinic is open every Wednesday by appointment.
The department can bill most insurances. Children with no insurance are eligible for free vaccine (administration fee applies). Private Pay vaccines are available for children and adults – call for prices (989) 743-2356 and for an appointment. If a parent is not accompanying the child, call to obtain consent forms. These can also be printed from health.shiawassee.net.
The health department is providing shingles vaccine to adults ages 60 and older. Call (989)743-2335 to determine if you qualify for vaccine assistance program and to schedule an appointment.
Women, Infants and Children
For an appointment call (989) 743-2383 or (800) 859-4229, press 1.
Evening appointments available the second Wednesday of each month. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.
Children’s Special Health Care Services
For an appointment call (989) 743-2355 or (800) 859-4229 press 5.
Family Planning Clinic
Clinic is offered the second Thursday of the month. Services include: abstinence education, birth control, pregnancy testing, pap smears, pelvic exams, breast exams, blood testing, yearly physicals, and confidential and anonymous sexually transmitted infection testing/treatment. Many insurance plans are accepted. ost is based on income and ability to pay. No one will be denied services. Call (989) 224-2195 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Free HIV Testing and Counseling
Confidential HIV testing by appointment. Call (989) 743-2355 or (800) 859-4229, press 0.
Free Pregnancy Testing
Tuesdays by appointment call (989) 743-2355 or (800) 859-4229, press 0 to schedule.
Walk-ins may be accommodated.
TB Testing
Tuesdays by appointment call (989) 743-2355 or (800) 859-4229 ,press 0 to schedule.
STD Referrals
Call (989) 743-2355 or (800) 859-4229, press 0 for more information.
Maternal/Infant Health Program (MIHP)
Offers guidance for expectant mothers and/or infants through one year of age on Medicaid. Call (989) 743-2319 for more information.
Vision and Hearing Screening
Offered for preschool and school-age children. Call for (989) 743-2355 or (800) 859-4229, press 0 for information or an appointment.
Parent Helpline Call (800) 942-HELP
