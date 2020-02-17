CORUNNA — In February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time, ensuring loved ones have the strength and support to battle cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 3 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. An estimated 61,770 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Michigan this year.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
From noon to 5:45 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Perry Baptist Church, 217 S. Main St.
