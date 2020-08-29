LANSING — During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
Blood and platelets donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout this pandemic. As a thank-you, those who come to give Sept. 4-8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive this fall and winter, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Donors also can get a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts during the annual Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign.
Those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation.
The coupon is valid through Nov. 30 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15:
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Sept. 9 at Barons Motorcycle Club, 101 Genesee S. in Gaines.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Owosso VFW, 519 S. Chipman St.
