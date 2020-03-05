CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) continues to work on preparedness and response planning for COVID-19.
Communication occurs daily between federal, state and local partners.
Currently, Michigan has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
For up-to-date information, visit michigan.gov/coronavirus.
“As COVID-19 cases increase in the United States, it is important to prepare, not panic. Information about this outbreak is rapidly changing. Taking early action can help protect your health and those you care about,” the department said in a press release.
The following measures can decrease the spread of infection, and reduce the impact on the community:
n Pay attention, and comply with public health requests and recommendations
n Get information from a credible source (CDC, MDHHS, SCHD, etc.)
n Practice good hand hygiene; washing hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60 percent or more).
n Stay home when sick (work, school, social gatherings, events, etc.)
n Avoid touching your face
n Cover cough or sneeze with a tissue, elbow or shoulder
n Call ahead before going to the doctor or the hospital if sick. Most cases of coronavirus are not serious, but be watchful of concerning symptoms like shortness of breath and prolonged fever
n Clean all “high touch” surfaces like counter tops, door handles, cell phones, etc. with household cleaning sprays or wipes
n Be current and up to date on vaccinations
n Keep prescription medications filled and over the counter medications on hand
n Plan how you’ll care for loved ones who may be sick or medically compromised, and how not to expose each other to sickness
n Maintain a good supply of nonperishable food items, including pet food
n Have a backup plan for day care options
n Talk to your employer about contingency plans for absenteeism, working from home, or other strategies for the continuation of operations
For more information about the COVID-19 outbreak, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus, michigan.gov/coronavirus, or health.shiawassee.net.
