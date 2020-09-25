Lansing — The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to schedule an appointment, download the free Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) 733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five winners who come to give in October. Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/unite.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
n From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Owosso Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. Main St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Durand VFW Post 2272, 923 N. Saginaw St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Owosso VFW, 519 S. Chipman St.
