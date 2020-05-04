CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials Sunday said there were no new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county; deaths held steady at 12.
The Shiawassee County Health Department reported 184 cases for the third straight day. The recovery number also remained at 51.
Shiawassee County people infected range in age frm 6 to 99 with 126 women and 58 men affected.
Testing figures were not updated.
In Saginaw County, officials Friday reported fewer than five cases in each of Chapin, Brady, Chesaning and Maple Grove townships. Officials did not break down numbers lower than five in any municipality.
Figures for Ovid, Duplain and Victor townships in Clinton County were not available.
Statewide, 43,754 people have confirmed infections with 4,049 deaths.
