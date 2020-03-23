SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Three area nursing homes have achieved a five-star rating from a national government organization.
Pleasant View in Caledonia Township, Memorial Healthcare in Owosso and Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center each recently received overall ratings of five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Nursing Home Compare rating system, created for consumers.
Five stars is the highest overall quality rating available from CMS.
“We are all excited. We work hard here at Pleasant View Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility,” Pleasant View Administrator Shana Espinoza said. “This is a great achievement and was a group effort. We have a wonderful team here at Pleasant View SCMCF. The hard work and dedication shows with achievements such as the CMS highest overall quality rating.”
Pleasant View, the county’s nursing home, also received a five-star rating from CMS last year.
“We are so proud of the work we do here at Pleasant View and are thrilled that CMS recognized our results, as we were again awarded their highly regarded five-star recognition,” Director of Nursing Theresa DeLau said. “To achieve this recognition we diligently apply science, research, best nursing practices, resident advocacy and compassion to all that we do here.
“This month we really excelled in our effort to prevent pressure ulcers, reduce the use of anti-psychotic drugs, reduce the occurrences of urinary tract infections and reduce unplanned weight losses in our residents.” DeLau continued. “These are just some of the areas CMS evaluates us on when designating five-star status.
“To achieve this kind of success, we work hard every day to be good stewards of our resources, technology, equipment, training and time, but most importantly our success in these areas is because of our dedicated team of care partners,” DeLau said.
“This level of recognition from CMS cannot occur without people who believe in advocacy and doing the right thing. At Pleasant View our goal is to make the lives of our residents better and again this month, CMS recognized that.”
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services provides details on nursing homes across the country to help families decide which facility to use. The organization rates each facility on health inspections, staffing and quality measures, enforcement actions that the federal government has taken against a nursing home, and the care the residents are receiving.
Durand Senior Care & Rehab, owned by Brighton-based NexCare Health Systems, has also received overall ratings of five stars from CMS several times in the past.
“We’re constantly striving at all (18) of our nursing home locations to be five stars,” NexCare CEO Mike Perry said. “The Durand location has done a wonderful job — the staff, nurses and aides.”
Memorial Healthcare’s nursing home, the Long-Term/Skilled Rehab Center, has received top ratings from CMS over the years. The facility received five stars in its overall rating, health inspections, staffing and quality measures.
Pleasant View also earned five stars in staffing and quality measures, and three stars in health inspections. Durand Senior Care earned five stars in staffing and quality measures, and four stars in health inspections.
Ovid Healthcare Center has an overall rating of two stars, one star (much below average) in health inspections, four stars in staffing and three stars in quality measures.
Chesaning Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Saginaw County currently has an overall rating of four stars, three stars for health inspections, four stars for staffing and three stars for quality measures.
For more information, visit medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare.
