Saluting the ‘frontline’

OWOSSO — The signs placed all over the Memorial Healthcare campus read “Thank You,” “You Are Awesome,” “You Are Brave” and other expressions of gratitude to a medical staff putting itself at risk every day.
To celebrate National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and National Hospital Week (May 10-16), the hospital also treated its employees to a free meal, all-week-long ice cream sandwiches, cookies and beverages, a #Memorial Strong car window cling and a special YouTube message from Notre Dame football player Rudy Ruettiger.
“Memorial’s nurses have risen to the challenge, found innovative ways to care for our patients and are keeping each other safe,” said Daniel Mills, associate vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Memorial.
Noting the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale May 12, Mills said: “I think she would be proud that during this time of uncertainty we did not shy away from adversity, but instead we embraced our circumstances and found ways to excel at what nurses do best — care.”
One member of Memorial’s 1,400-employee team is Carissa Gray, a registered nurse who has worked in the hospital’s COVID-19 ward. She currently performs diagnostic tests for the coronavirus in area nursing homes, which have seen a high rate of infections and several deaths.
She said as emotionally difficult as her job can be, the team she works with has forged an unbreakable bond as they test nursing home residents isolated from loved ones, sometimes even giving them a hug (while wearing protective gear, of course).
“It’s heartbreaking when you to to the nursing homes,” Gray, 27, said. “They haven’t seen their families in months now, except maybe through a window. They haven’t received a hug in so long, so you give them a gentle touch or hug.”
“It’s emotional to see, but it’s rewarding to help the community be safe. And it’s made us all closer. We’re supporting each other, Memorial has been very supportive, and the community support has been so outrageous and awesome through all this.”
Gray said the hospital has kept employees safe, made sure their schedules aren’t too strenuous and provided financial assistance to laid-off nonessential workers. But even with plenty of support, she and her colleagues are frankly growing weary. They are hoping the crisis will end soon but understand they face an unknown future.
When Gray — a 2011 Owosso High School graduate — trained for nursing, she didn’t predict she’d be dealing with the local fallout from an unprecedented global pandemic.
“I never thought I’d see anything like this in my lifetime,” she said. “You have to be hopeful.”
Gray, Memorial’s 2019 Nurse of the Year, draws inspiration from the example of Nightingale.
“She showed us how to be resilient and strong, and yet compassionate,” Gray said. “Yes, we’re getting tired, but we’re not willing to give up because we’re caregivers.”
Memorial President/CEO Brian Long praised all of the hospital’s employees for working relentlessly every day to provide high quality, compassionate care for patients and families.
“It is with sincere appreciation we join hospitals around the country in recognizing the special talents and skills of our nurses and all professions within Memorial Healthcare,” Long said in a news release.
