OWOSSO — As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread throughout Michigan, Shiawassee Humane Society officials are urging residents to take proper precautions with respect to their pets, including making arrangements for others to care for the animals in the event owners become hospitalized.
Officials are also working to ensure area residents don’t abandon their animals amid virus concerns, according to Humane Society interim director Patrice Martin.
“There is no evidence at this time that animals can become sick and then transmit the virus to humans,” Martin said. “That being said, given the scope of the transmission and the subsequent infection of this virus, people should have a pet preparedness plan (in the event the owner becomes hospitalized).”
Martin recommends pet owners, particularly those living alone who may be at risk for contracting the respiratory virus, develop a plan for someone to care for their animal in the event they become hospitalized. Furthermore, she urges at-risk individuals to maintain a two-week supply of food and medicine for their pets.
“If someone becomes infected and can stay in their home, the best recommendation at this time is that they limit contact with their pets,” Martin said. “Treat your pet as you would another human. Wash your hands before and after being around or handling your animals, their food and supplies.”
Martin added that, at this point, there’s no evidence to suggest pet fur acts as a contaminated surface capable of transferring the virus.
“Because pet hair is fibrous and porous, it’s a low risk, but absence of evidence does not equate to evidence of absence,” Martin said. “If a pet does need to be relocated temporarily due to an infected owner, the best practice is to ensure that pet is handed off in a carrier that is disinfected before it is touched by another person and that that animal gets thoroughly bathed.”
In light of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe,” order, the Humane Society has closed its doors to the public through April 13, pausing all adoptions, outgoing fosters and animal intakes, though applications for adoptions and/or fosters are still being accepted during the closure, Martin said.
Martin urges residents to refrain from dropping off animals at the shelter. As an alternative, she suggests sequestering animals in a garage or fenced-in yard, and sending a photo detailing their location to the Humane Society at Facebook.com/ShiawasseeHumaneSociety. For more information about the Humane Society, visit shspets.org or call (989) 723-4262.
Phone calls to the shelter will be answered between noon and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
