CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Monday said it has administered nearly 2,000 vaccine doses.
According to an update provided Monday afternoon, the number of doses includes both first and second shots. The department said appointments this week include people in groups 1A and 1B.
“The SCHD is working with community partners to distribute vaccine,” officials said in a press release. “These partners are utilizing the SCHD COVID-19 vaccination list. Individuals 65 and older on the list will be randomly identified for upcoming appointments.”
According to the Michigan department of Health and Human Services, the state now has seen 561,307 COVID-19 cases and 14,609 deaths. In Shiawassee Countyt, there have been 3,397 cases and 71 deaths.
MDHHS says Michigan has received 1,735,525 vaccine doses and administered 1,001,873. In Shiawassee County, 5,225 doses have been received and 5,697 people have received shots (some people who live in the county received doses elsewhere).
People who are 65 and older should call the health department at (989) 743-2460, press 1, to register.
