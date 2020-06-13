Memorial rebranding provider offices

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare is formally uniting its 37 provider offices under the same brand umbrella, so everyone will know right away they are visiting a Memorial facility.
By Monday, all provider offices will carry the Memorial Healthcare name, logo and branding, the hospital announced this week.
“These subtle changes assure our patients that when they enter a Memorial Healthcare medical practice, they will receive the quality, safe, compassionate care that they have come to expect,” Memorial Healthcare President/CEO Brian Long said. “These changes are a visual representation of the very real evolution and growth the team here is working to bring forward each day and remind us all that we are a part of the same family striving for excellence.”
Of Memorial’s growing family of 41 providers, specialists and services, all but four will undergo a name change. Some of the changes will be minor, while other names will change completely. For example, Memorial Pain Clinic will now be called Memorial Healthcare Pain Management.
“In (the case of Memorial Pain Clinic), we’re updating the name to better reflect the health care services we provide for patients as our pain management clinicians ‘manage’ chronic pain for patients, not just treat it,” Memorial Associate Vice President Joyce Bremer. “It’s important to us that patients entering a Memorial Healthcare provider office see the Memorial Healthcare brand, one where safety, quality and compassionate care are our core areas of focus.”
Examples of new branding:
n The Arnold Medical Clinic will be renamed Memorial Healthcare Family Medicine, but will continue to be led by Dr. Anthony Patsy, Brett Gurden and Marzia Woodside.
n Mid-Michigan Orthopedics will be renamed Memorial Healthcare Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation under the continued leadership of Drs. Michael Schmidt, Joseph Palazeti and Tammy Woods; and physician assistant Michael Smith.
For a complete listing of Memorial Healthcare’s services and providers, visit memorialealthcare.org/services/MMA.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital will not be hosting any rebranding ceremonies, Bremer said.
“Many of the changes patients can expect to see are largely aesthetic,” Bremer said. “What will not change is the dedication and commitment every medical professional in the Memorial Healthcare system has for providing world class, compassionate and individualized treatment and care for our patients.
“Patients can feel comfortable and confident visiting a Memorial Healthcare provider’s office, or even the main hospital, and know we are taking every precaution to ensure they get the best care possible,” Bremer continued.
