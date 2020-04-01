CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Health Department officials Tuesday said the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county remains unchanged at eight.
Officials did not say how many people have been tested and are awaiting results or how many have been cleared.
In a Monday press release, officials said the current confirmed cases are from across the county and include six men and two women. None were identified, nor were their conditions described.
The statewide COVID-19 total was 7,615 Tuesday, with 259 deaths. The number of fatalities was up from 184 the day before.
Memorial Healthcare President Brian Long in a statement issued Tuesday also declined to specify the number of people tested.
Long said Memorial has “limited” in-house testing capabilities and is one of only a few that has the ability in the state.
“As far as numbers and specifics of tests, Memorial Healthcare continues to follow CDC and State of Michigan guidelines as far as setting protocols. There is not adequate testing at this time across the board for the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
Long added, people, symptomatic or not, should follow the directions provided by the CDC and the state of Michigan and pointed people to the hospital’s website, memorialhealthcare.org/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-what-to-know/.
