CORUNNA — The state of Michigan has expanded the group of vaccine-eligible people and at the same time, the Shiawassee County Health Department has rolled out a new online form to speed signups locally.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said this past week that eligibility for vaccines expanded Monday to people 50 and older with medical conditions or disabilities, and caregiver family members and guardians of children with special health needs.
Eligibility will expand to all people 50 and older March 22. Food processing and packaging, and ag workers became eligible March 1.
“We continue to follow the vaccine distribution guidelines from the state. We must vaccinate all individuals in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories before moving to the next phase,” Memorial said on its website Monday.
“As vaccine supplies allow, the Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) will continue to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for all eligible individuals,” the department said in a press release. “Adults over the age of 65 will continue to be vaccinated as more priority groups are eligible for vaccination.
“Of the vaccine allocation that SCHD receives from MDHHS, 75 percent of the allocation will be reserved for individuals 65 and older and 25 percent will be reserved for other eligibility groups,” the release said.
According to the SCHD, the department received 1,800 first and second doses of vaccine Monday. The department allocated 1,200 to other organizations to provide vaccinations.
Memorial Healthcare said it received 300 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines from the state and 500 Moderna first-shot doses from the Health Department.
The hospital did not directly receive any first-shot doses from the state, but did receive an additional 100 Moderna doses for a second-shot clinic.
The health department said it has scheduled a 65-and-older clinic to provide both first and second doses, as well as a first-dose clinic for people 50 and older with underlying conditions, and a second-dose clinic for child care workers.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that as of Sunday, 1.69 million people have received vaccinations, about 21 percent of the state population. The state has shipped 3.37 million doses of vaccine. MDHHS said 12,800 doses have been shipped to Shiawassee County; 15,943 people in the county have been vaccinated — more than the doses received because some were vaccinated elsewhere.
Shiawassee County’s vaccination coverage has increased to 19.1 percent as of Sunday.
This week’s allocation of vaccines to the health department is one of the largest it has reported.
“Over the last few weeks, vaccine supply has increased. With the help of our community partners, we are rapidly distributing vaccines to the community,” Health Director Larry Johnson said. “With three different vaccines now being distributed and supply increasing, we are hopeful that all who want the vaccine will have the opportunity to do so by June 1.”
The SCHD did not specify which “partners” received vaccine doses.
Meanwhile, the department has opened an new online “interest form” available through the SCHD’s website (hipaa.jotform.com/203646139090050) through which people who qualify can sign up to be contacted when an appointment is available.
To get onto the list, call (989) 743-2460 or visit the website. Memorial Healthcare is using the Health Department’s vaccine waiting list to determine who receives shots.
“We have received an overwhelming response to our new online vaccine registration form. We still have the hotline available for those 65 and older or those 50 and older without internet access,” Johnson said.
While the county is vaccinating more people, the number of COVID-19 cases has remained relatively steady.
“The new week-over-week case numbers have improved over the last two months and we are cautiously optimistic that this will continue,” Johnson said.
MDHHS said that as of Monday, there have been 598,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,670 deaths. Shiawassee County has seen 3,675 cases and 80 deaths.
MDHHS said the county’s daily confirmed case count has been between 5 and 10 most days, with a recent high of 15 reported March 1.
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported five hospitalizations and one person in the ICU, both increases from last week.
